West Brom under-21s 5-2 Middlesbrough under-21s – Reyes Cleary hat-trick lights up rout

Albion prospect Reyes Cleary lit up a 5-2 win against Middlesbrough with a stunning hat-trick (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Richard Beale's youngsters recorded a fourth win on the spin in all competitions to lift them up fourth, one place below the north east visitors, in the Premier League 2 Division 2

The Baggies youngsters did it the hard way after falling behind inside two minutes – despite kick-off being delayed by half hour after Boro's coach broke down – but responded in real style, lead by some sensational Cleary finishing.

Fresh from a full senior debut against Sheffield United this season and regular training with the first team under now-former boss Steve Bruce, Cleary gave another example of his stunning finishing taking his tally for the season up to 10, including a magnificent third from distance.

Other efforts from Rico Richards and Ethan Ingram completed the big win, yet another one for Beale's side after the recent 6-2 effort over Villa at Villa Park and 4-0 against Watford.

Cleary put his name further into contention for first-team involvement. Bruce recently praised the 18-year-old for his efforts in training and Beale has been placed in interim charge of first-team affairs, with the seniors next in action at Reading on Saturday.

Things could hardly have gotten off to a worse start for the home side after finding themselves 1-0 inside two minutes.

Boro's goal was a route-one effort, straight from goalkeeper Luke Daniels - the 34-year-old who spent 11 years at Albion, where he made just three senior appearances.

Daniels' long clearance looked easy enough for the young Baggies backline but an error and miscontrol from giant defender Aaron Harper-Bailey allowed Sonny Finch to nip in and finish well despite the fingertips of keeper Ronnie Hollingshead.

Cleary showed immediate signs of being in the mood as he turned sharply away from a defender a lashed a strike goalwards that Daniels beat away.

Striker Cleary, fresh from a first professional deal in the summer, thrashed a 20-yard strike over the crossbar before dragging one wide from distance as both sides showed signs of life in a watchable first half hour.

Hollingshead was alive to make a good back-post save from Boro right-back Frankie Whelan, who had ghosted in with Albion unable to clear.

The Baggies were level on half hour through Cleary. The frontman was played in on the edge of the Boro box, slightly left, where he darted beyond a defender and just reached the ball before Daniels, touching it beyond the keeper to finish into an empty net.

Boro went close as Calum Kavangh headed over unmarked, Joe Gibson curled a fine effort just wide of the far post and Isaac Fletcher was denied by Hollingshead after a mazy run.

The visitors rued the chances as some more Cleary magic turned the score around. The frontman turned another defender inside out on his way into the box before opening his body to finish into the far corner.

Albion led at the break but it was Boro who came alive following a quieter start to the second period.

Hollingshead had to be on guard to save from Fletcher twice before Boro substitute Cameron Simpson was denied by an excellent low save to the left - Simpson then blazed over the rebound.

Those saves were key as Albion lit up the final 20 minutes with some excellent and clinical finishing.

Sub Richards was in on the act first. It appeared Boro had cleared their lines but Richards was alive to lash a fierce low left-footed finish across Daniels and in for 3-1.

Albion's fourth and Cleary's hat-trick goal was a thing of beauty. An attack was half-cleared but not sufficiently as the forward charged in from the left to power a rocket into the top corner. It was a controlled thunderbolt and Daniels' fingertips could not prevent it crashing off the bar and in.

Right wing-back Ingram, who made his full senior bow at Derby this season, powered in a low header from a left-sided corner by skipper Jamie Andrews to complete the rout.

Teams:

Albion under-21s: Hollingshead, Ingram, Harper-Bailey, Hall (Nguepissi, 61), Ashworth, Andrews (c), Whitwell, Shaw, Mitchell (R Richards, 66), Malcolm (Faal, 61), Cleary (Wangusi, 78).

Subs not used: Hudd.

Boro under-21s: Daniels, Whelan (Simpson, 45), Bilongo, Hannah, Robinson, Cornet, Gibson (c), Fletcher, Kavanagh, Finch (Ghau, 76), Willis.

Subs not used: Sivi, Collins, Stott.