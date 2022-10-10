Thomas-Asante shines as West Brom struggle: West Brom 0-0 Luton - player ratings

Alex Palmer
A full home league for the keeper, who has now played twice in four days and didn’t do a lot wrong here, other than got underneath one cross.
Steady 6
Dara O’Shea
After a couple of uncomfortable displays, O’Shea looked more composed on the right of a back three.
Revitalised 7
Martin Kelly
Two 90 minutes on the spin for the new defender, who has not played regularly for years. He was solid and impressed.
Eye-catching 7
Erik Pieters
Back in the side and other than a couple of heavy passes he was another assured member of defence to keep just a second clean sheet.
Assured 7
Matty Phillips
A rare start – first since the opening day – and no lack of energy from Phillips at right wing-back, but would’ve liked to contribute more.
Quiet 6
Jake Livermore
Energetic as ever after being left out in midweek and charged around with typical urgency. Needed more of ball.
Urgency 6
Okay Yokuslu
The Turk’s best display in a while in this central midfield two. Better and more composed on the ball. Busy off it.
Better 6
Conor Townsend
Had one decent strike early in the second half well saved by Horvath. Worked hard but like Phillips on other side needed to influence things more.
More needed 6
Jed Wallace
Worked hard with and without the ball and always gives that spark. Deserves a goal or assist to come his way.
Spark 7
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Probably his best display yet in Baggies colours. Just lacked a goal. Unlucky with a couple of chances. Busy, tireless, strong and neat. Fans didn’t want to see him exit.
Star man 8
Grady Diangana
Another lively display and another who fans were angry to see depart. Bright and direct on the ball, carried on his good recent form.
Direct 7
Substitutes
Karlan Grant (for Thomas-Asante, 82) Introduction was not well received by the home fans. John Swift (for Diangana, 82) Omitted from XI for first time in his Baggies career. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Phillips, 86). Not used: Button, Reach, Rogic, Molumby.