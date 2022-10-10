Thomas-Asante shines as West Brom struggle: West Brom 0-0 Luton - player ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town at The Hawthorns on October 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

A full home league for the keeper, who has now played twice in four days and didn’t do a lot wrong here, other than got underneath one cross.

Steady 6

Dara O’Shea

After a couple of uncomfortable displays, O’Shea looked more composed on the right of a back three.

Revitalised 7

Martin Kelly

Two 90 minutes on the spin for the new defender, who has not played regularly for years. He was solid and impressed.

Eye-catching 7

Erik Pieters

Back in the side and other than a couple of heavy passes he was another assured member of defence to keep just a second clean sheet.

Assured 7

Matty Phillips

A rare start – first since the opening day – and no lack of energy from Phillips at right wing-back, but would’ve liked to contribute more.

Quiet 6

Jake Livermore

Energetic as ever after being left out in midweek and charged around with typical urgency. Needed more of ball.

Urgency 6

Okay Yokuslu

The Turk’s best display in a while in this central midfield two. Better and more composed on the ball. Busy off it.

Better 6

Conor Townsend

Had one decent strike early in the second half well saved by Horvath. Worked hard but like Phillips on other side needed to influence things more.

More needed 6

Jed Wallace

Worked hard with and without the ball and always gives that spark. Deserves a goal or assist to come his way.

Spark 7

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Probably his best display yet in Baggies colours. Just lacked a goal. Unlucky with a couple of chances. Busy, tireless, strong and neat. Fans didn’t want to see him exit.

Star man 8

Grady Diangana

Another lively display and another who fans were angry to see depart. Bright and direct on the ball, carried on his good recent form.

Direct 7

Substitutes