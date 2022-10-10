Ten low points of Steve Bruce's West Brom reign

West Bromwich Albion's Darnell Furlong (left) appeals to referee David Webb after being shown a red card for a second bookable offence for handball, resulting in a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Monday April 18, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Forest. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

It started off badly, got worse, got a bit better at the end of last season and through the summer before coming to a head on Thursday after a 1-0 defeat to Preston.

All in all, from 30 league games, Bruce has won just seven, drawn 12 and lost 11, scoring 35 and conceding 35 in that time.

It simply wasn't good enough and West Brom have decided to act.

It wasn't an easy ride for the former Newcastle United boss at The Hawthorns - and here are some of the low points during his nine months at the club.

February 9

Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom

It never really started well did it?

Albion went to Brammall Lane hoping for a new spring in their step under a new manager - but it was same old.

Billy Sharp grabbed a first before Jake Livermore had a head loss and saw red for a tackle, before Sharp grabbed a second goal.

So much for a new manager bounce.

February 19

Luton 2-0 West Brom

One of many lacklustre and boring displays under Bruce.

Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell got the goals for The Hatters on a day were Albion dropped for a new low.

Bruce ripped into the players after the game afterwards with some home truths told. He hoped it would work. It didn't work instantly.

February 28

West Brom 0-2 Swansea

Less than a month into the job and things were looking bleak.

Swansea came to The Hawthorns and after playing out a drab affair with Albion - struck twice late on.

Fans voted with their feet, with a big walkout and boos at the whistle.

Could it get any lower?

April 3

Birmingham 1-0 West Brom

Two wins and two draws left Albion unbeaten in four and one of those wins came over Fulham, who would go on to win promotion.

Are things changing? Don't speak too soon.

Lyle Taylor's first half penalty settled it - one step forward and four back for Albion.

April 9

West Brom 1-3 Stoke City

After a midweek win over another promotion chaser in AFC Bournemouth, they faltered again.

Callum Robinson pulled a second half goal back but the game was up as Stoke won 3-1.

What is going on?! Pressure wasn't on Bruce - but the fans were getting restless with the underperforming players.

April 18

Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Brom

A win over Blackpool in the previous outing so guess what happened here?

But this wasn't just bad - it was embarrassing.

By this point most had given up on the play-offs - but strangely enough it was still possible heading to the City Ground.

Then by 23 minutes Forest were 2-0 up and it was all over.

They scored two more and Albion's season was over - for good.

August 30

Wigan 1-1 West Brom

Performance wise it was a good start but results weren't coming.

The home goalless draw to Cardiff was a drab affair - but it wasn't just a one off.

At Wigan - the home side went ahead before Karlan Grant levelled, but Albion were blunt and toothless.

They couldn't create. Is this a side that should be fighting for promotion?

September 14

West Brom 2-3 Birmingham

Jed Wallace after Scott Hogan opened the scoring - but he scored twice more and the boos rung around The Hawthorns.

The sacking chants begin - and it starts to feel like things can't go on for too long.

Despite a good summer of signings on paper - it just wasn't working.

October 1

West Brom 2-3 Swansea

Behind again in the first 15 minutes and it felt like the same old story.

They turned it around though and went 2-1 up - but after the Swans equalised Grant's tame spot kick was saved and the visitors grabbed a late winner.

A shocker - arguably the worst of his reign. The writing was on the wall.

October 5

Preston 1-0 West Brom

The straw that broke the camels back. Bruce needed a display as his West Brom future and possibly his managerial career.

They went behind early on and apart from some flashes it was woeful - another embarrassing display and they slipped into the relegation zone.