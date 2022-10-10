Steve Bruce: West Brom road ahead is tough

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies once more failed to chalk up a desperately-needed win after being held to a goalless draw at home to Luton Town.

Anger from the stands was directed at Bruce and the club’s board during an irate finale as the manager continues to hold on to his role despite just a single win in 13 games with his side in the Championship drop zone.

Bruce is leading Albion’s worst start to a second-tier season since 1994/95. He said he hopes an performance of improved fight and desire will been enough for him to remain in charge for a trip to Reading next week – but added problems at The Hawthorns will continue regardless of the managerial status.

“The one thing I’ve known is they’re a fantastically loyal support, 21,000 is quite remarkable,” Bruce said.

“They are used to their team in the last 20 years being either in the Premier League or the top half of the division and we’re not at the moment.

“It’s difficult, but I understand the frustration totally.

“Whether I’m in charge or somebody else is in charge it’s going to be a difficult road ahead.”

The under-fire manager has frequently referenced historically struggles going back a couple of years, while fan venting at the club’s board and ownership points to wider issues.

But Bruce came under heavy fire from the home fans late on after he withdrew Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana – before stating the pair had knocks.

The 61-year-old, a veteran of more than 1,000 matches as a manager, was subject to taunts of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “Bruce out”.

For the first time this season Bruce reverted to a back three in the hope of solidifying an Albion backline that has been horribly porous this season.

The manager made a particular effort of moving away the formation he inherited from Valerien Ismael, and to a back four, during the summer.

Saturday’s change worked as Albion recorded just a second clean sheet in 13 and first in two months – but the winless went on.

“Well defensively we were much, much better, which is what we had to address. You guessed it right on Friday in the press conference,” Bruce said.

“Of course we’ve lost that little bit of attacking flair, which probably has seen us play so well, even though we haven’t won.

“Defensively, the way they went about their work, I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“We’ve been harping on about our starting, we must give ourselves a chance. It’s our first clean sheet in two months.