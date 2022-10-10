Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E14: Next West Brom manager reveal yourself!

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast following Steve Bruce's sacking - in associations with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

It has been a busy Monday and the pair round-up the fallout from Bruce's sacking - and where Albion go next.

They look at his tenure before turning their attention to the odds for a new manager and who they want to see take over at the club.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

