Baggies Broadcast S6 E14: Next West Brom manager reveal yourself!

It has been a busy Monday and the pair round-up the fallout from Bruce's sacking - and where Albion go next.
They look at his tenure before turning their attention to the odds for a new manager and who they want to see take over at the club.
