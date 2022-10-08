'Where do we go from here?' Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox on West Brom's draw with Luton - WATCH

The Baggies couldn't find a goal in their home clash - with supporters turning against manager Steve Bruce late in the game.
The pair discuss the reaction late in the game, Bruce's future and where Albion now go from here.
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox analyse West Brom's draw with Luton - and the current situation as Albion remain in the relegation zone.
