'Where do we go from here?' Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox on West Brom's draw with Luton - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox analyse West Brom's draw with Luton - and the current situation as Albion remain in the relegation zone.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury - WATCH

The Baggies couldn't find a goal in their home clash - with supporters turning against manager Steve Bruce late in the game.

The pair discuss the reaction late in the game, Bruce's future and where Albion now go from here.

