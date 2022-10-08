'Where do we go from here?' Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox on West Brom's draw with Luton - WATCH

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox analyse West Brom's draw with Luton - and the current situation as Albion remain in the relegation zone.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury - WATCH The Baggies couldn't find a goal in their home clash - with supporters turning against manager Steve Bruce late in the game. The pair discuss the reaction late in the game, Bruce's future and where Albion now go from here.