West Brom's on loan defender Cedric Kipre has no recall clause

The 25-year-old defender saw his chances limited under Steve Bruce - and was allowed to leave on a season long loan in the summer.
With Albion's injury worries at the back, some questioned whether the club could recall him in January.
However Cardiff boss Mark Hudson told the press this week that there is no arrangement for Kipre to be recalled in the January window.
On Kipre's performances so far, the former Cardiff defender Hudson said: "
We have spoken to him about his consistency of performance and he is showing that at the moment.
"He has been good we were a little bit worried when he came off with two knocks (against Blackburn).
"But he put himself back out there on Tuesday and showed what he is about. But he has to show it again on Saturday and again and again. "