West Brom's on loan defender Cedric Kipre has no recall clause

Cedric Kipre in action for West Brom during pre-season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 25-year-old defender saw his chances limited under Steve Bruce - and was allowed to leave on a season long loan in the summer.

With Albion's injury worries at the back, some questioned whether the club could recall him in January.

However Cardiff boss Mark Hudson told the press this week that there is no arrangement for Kipre to be recalled in the January window.

On Kipre's performances so far, the former Cardiff defender Hudson said: "

We have spoken to him about his consistency of performance and he is showing that at the moment.

"He has been good we were a little bit worried when he came off with two knocks (against Blackburn).