Steve Bruce hopeful on West Brom future after Luton Town stalemate

Steve Bruce during his side's draw with Luton. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pressure cranked up further on the under-fire Baggies chief after the 0-0 Hawthorns draw against the Hatters.

Albion were improved from recent performances, and received backing from the 21,000 crowd, but the atmosphere turned considerably inside the final 10 minutes with jeers and chants against the manager, owner and club's board.

The club's latest stalemate, an eighth draw in 13 games that has brought just a single win, sees them remain 22nd and in the Championship's relegation zone.

Asked if he expects to remain in charge for Albion's next game at Reading next weekend, Bruce said: "I say it all the time; that's for others. I've just seen my team roll their sleeves up and give me everything they've got.

"If they'd have chucked it, you can ask me that question, but they gave me everything. That's all I can ask for."

Sections of the home crowd grew toxic as Bruce withdrew Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana for Karlan Grant and John Swift with 10 minutes to go.

Fans did not agree with the changes and began to let their feelings known.

Bruce revealed afterwards that Thomas-Asante and Diangana were tiring and had picked up knocks late on as Albion's attacking impetus fell. Diangana in particular was with a club doctor after taking a heavy blow to the head.

Bruce, asked if he could go on in charge given the calls from fans, said: "I'll never quit when I'm up against it. I've quit to get a better job, which we're all entitled to do, but I'll not walk away now. What would that look like?

"I've just seen the players give everything that they possibly could. Yes, we could've been better technically at the top end of the pitch, but they all stood up to Luton.

"We weren't great, don't get me wrong, but there was a fight and a bit of something about them to try and address what has been a difficult few weeks."

He added: "I'm never going to walk; that means quitting. I'm not going to quit. Never."

Bruce acknowledged that several individuals of the squad have been targeted for boos in recent times and reflected on a 'difficult' tenure of just over half-a-year at the helm.

"For two and a half years, this club has been difficult," he said. "It hasn't had the results the supporters want to see, and since I've been here, everybody has had their fair share of a boo. Whether it's Grant, Furlong, or Livermore, their frustration comes from not getting the results.