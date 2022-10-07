West Brom start joint worst in second tier since Football League founded

Keith Burkinshaw lost his job in the 1994/1995 seeason after ten points in the first 12 games

Albion are currently on a run of just one win in the first 12 games - with their total of ten points leaving them in the Championship bottom three.

And the current run from the first 12 games of the season is something that has only occurred on one other occasion since the Football League was founded back in 1888.

During its first four season it was made up of one division - but since then Albion have been in the second tier on 41 occasions, including this current campaign.

And of those seasons - they have never gathered less than ten points in their opening 12 games.

Only once have Albion had this total of points at this stage of the season and that came back in 1994/1995 under Keith Burkinshaw.

And the start to that season played out in a similar fashion to this one - as Albion won just one of their first 11 games in charge thanks to a Bob Taylor goal in a 1-0 home win in front of just 13,000 at The Hawthorns.

In the previous campaign Albion had survived by the skin of their teeth on that famous last day at Portsmouth - and the 94/95 campaign was to be another difficult one.

The opening 12 games saw the Baggies suffer defeat to old rivals Wolves - and one run of four games saw them lose 4-1 at Stoke and 3-1 at home to Tranmere and Sunderland.

The Tranmere defeat was the final straw as Burkinshaw was sacked and replaced by Alan Buckley who steadied things and Albion survived - finishing 19th.

On a couple of occasions Albion have suffered poor starts to their campaigns - including that previous season where Lee Ashcroft's goal kept them up on the final day.

And in 1973/1974 they garnered just 12 points - as despite back to back wins they would go ten games without a win in the old Division Two.