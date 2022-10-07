West Brom boss Steve Bruce believes social media 'amplifies' criticism of players and managers

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on September 14, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 61-year-old has been under mounting pressure since his side returned from the international break.

According to statistics, it is Albion’s joint-worst start to the season in the second tier since the Football League was founded. And the boss has been heavily criticised for their performances on social media which is something he expects.

He said: “I’ve had it since I started.

“If you want to do this job there are going to be times when you are up against it, whether you’re a football player and your team isn’t doing very well, or as a manager.

“It’s magnified these days. We didn’t have social media 10 years ago. I’m not aware of what’s being said on social media.

“I can probably guess it isn’t very savoury but is social media anything other than savoury?

“When do you get everyone saying how wonderful everything is on social media?”

But Bruce says despite the criticism he believes he can turn it around – and he will not throw the towel in. “I will never give in. I’ve quit when I’ve wanted another job, I’ll give you that,” he continued.

“But when it gets messy, like it is now, I’ve got no intention.

“When you’re up against it, it’s how you judge yourself and how you’re going to try and get out of it.

“The reason why I’ve lasted so long is that I try and get out of it as best I can, starting with a win, that’s all you can do. I haven’t got enough results.

“The only time we showed it was the back end of last season.