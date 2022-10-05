What channel is Preston vs West Brom? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal

West Brom are in action once again, just days after their disappointing loss at home to Swansea.

This time, a trip to Deepdale is up next where they will face a side also struggling with form, as Preston are winless in four matches and have scored just three times in their first 11 league matches.

Questions have been asked as to whether Steve Bruce should remain at the helm, after fans voiced their displeasure at the Hawthorns on the weekend.

The only way for Bruce to get the fans on his side is simple - win.

The Baggies along with Coventry City have won a league-low one game all season - but now they come up against the side with the joint-most draws in the league this season, 7.

A win would provide a very much needed boost not only in morale, but also in terms of league places as they would like to move away from the relegation zone as soon as possible.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last two visits to Deepdale, and it would provide a great platform to kick start their season.

What time is Preston vs West Brom?

Preston vs West Brom kicks off at 8pm.

How to watch Preston vs West Brom

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Football channels. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

For those without Sky Sports, live updates will be provided as usual on the Express and Star website from 6.30pm.

Team news

Tom Rogic made his debut from the start on the weekend, and should keep his place in the starting XI.

Semi Ajayi, Daryl Dike, and Kean Bryan remain ruled out with injuries.

Troy Parrott will be hoping to return to the starting XI for Preston.

Next fixture