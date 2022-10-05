Preston 1-0 West Brom - Report

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion watches his shot go wide of the post during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 5, 2022 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce's desperately struggling side slipped further and more worryingly into the mire after the 1-0 reverse left the team without a win in eight games in all competitions.

A week billed as a key one for under-pressure Bruce to turn things around has no returned no points from a possible six and Albion's plight is becoming more and more despairing.

Bruce changed around more than half his side in a bid to arrest the alarming form but Albion stuttered to another limp performance with Karlan Grant's second-half effort an only clear-cut opening after Emil Riis' early winner.

The Baggies have managed just three away wins in 12 months and with the club down in the drop zone the heat rises further on Albion's decision-makers with inspiration in the stands and - seemingly - on the pitch at an alarming low.

Bruce threatened to ring the changes in his pre-match press conference and the Albion boss did exactly that.

He made six alterations in total to the side that went down so damagingly at home to Swansea, the headline inclusions were in goal and at the heart of defence.

The manager answered calls from supporters to drop David Button and in for a long-awaited league debut came Alex Palmer, an academy product whose first experience of being in an Albion senior matchday squad came more than seven years ago.

Also drafted in for a Baggies bow was experienced defender Martin Kelly, 32, who arrived on deadline day as a free transfer.

Kelly, who partnered Dara O'Shea at the back, last started a league game in January 2020, for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The duo were joined in the side by midfield pair Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby, while there were also recalls for Taylor Gardner-Hickman at right-back and Grant up front.

Out went Button, Erik Pieters, Darnell Furlong, Tom Rogic, Jake Livermore and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Preston entered the contest 14th in the Championship, seven places above their visitors, despite somehow having only scored three

and conceded four goals in 11 league games this term.

Ryan Lowe's side had already contested six goalless draws this term, many in front of their supporters.

Preston faithful did not have to wait too long for just a second home goal of the season, though, as Riis turned home from close range as Albion's backline was sliced open.

Bruce's side should have already been behind as, inside barely 120 seconds, debutant Palmer made an excellent, nerve-settling save to keep out Sean Maguire's header before Kelly blocked well from Ali McCann.

But nervy Albion could do nothing about the opener as the hosts sauntered forward with ease and left wing-back Alvaro Fernandez crossed low for Riis to hammer in past a helpless Palmer.

Albion fans' desperate hope to see their team not fall behind inside 15 minutes again went unfulfilled.

Grady Diangana was the visitors' only livewire and he was close to a leveller after jinking into the box but his low shot dragged just wide across goal.

Preston were in control against an edgy Baggies. Maguire shot just wide from distance as the heavens opened in Lancashire.

The first half - and Albion's performance in general - drifted into a lull. Albion struggled to shift out of first gear while going through the motions. Preston didn't have to do much else.

The visitors were let off the hook as Riis struck the post following an easy Preston counter-attack five minutes before the break.

Albion showed glimpses of life before the interval as Jed Wallace and Yokuslu tested Freddie Woodman from distance, before the Turk nodded wide from a corner.

The visitors were denied what appeared a decent shout for a penalty as Diangana was pulled down on the byline but referee Josh Smith waved away. Before the hour Bruce turned to Rogic and Livermore for his midfield.

The Baggies livened up as Preston dropped off and Grant was played in by Livermore for his side's best opening of the evening. But the striker, while holding off a defender, could not beat Woodman with his low effort.

Rogic had helped inject some intent into his side with the home fans now edgy as their side retreated but Albion were unable to muster any threat inside the final 15 minutes.

The minutes ticked away agonizingly slowly for the 718 travellers in the away end - who braved the weather and traffic - and there was a sad acceptance Albion were leaving empty-handed.

Preston (3-4-3): Woodman; Cunningham, Lindsay, Storey; Browne (c) (Potts, 68), McCann, Whiteman, Fernandez; Brady (Ledson, 73), Maguire (Woodburn, 73), Riis (Parrott, 88).

Subs not used: Cornell, Johnson, Hughes.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, O'Shea (c), Townsend; Yokuslu (Livermore, 57), Molumby (Rogic, 57); Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Grant (Thomas-Asante, 71).

Subs not used: Button, Phillips, Pieters, Reach.

Attendance: 13,924 (718 Albion fans)