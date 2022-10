West Brom fans on the defeat at Preston - WATCH

Albion headed into the game with one win in 11 games and needed a good start.

Bruce made six changes from the side that lost at home to Swansea - but within seven minutes they were behind as Emil Jakobsen fired home.

Albion showed flashes of what they can do - and Grady Diangana had a strong shout for a second half penalty turned down.

But they slipped to another defeat - and Albion fans believe it is time for Steve Bruce to go.