West Brom 2-3 Swansea: Livermore stands up in poor display - player ratings

Benjamin Cabango of Swansea City and Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on October 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

A horror show for the early Swansea opener as he got a corner all wrong. Unable to keep out the second and third. Problems continue.

Errors 4

Darnell Furlong

Was unable to affect the game from an attacking perspective and found wanting defensively for the most part.

Poor 5

Dara O’Shea

The pairing of O’Shea and Townsend struggled against Swans’ frontline. At times, particularly early and towards the end, there were gaping holes at back.

Struggled 5

Conor Townsend

In an alien central role for second game on spin and looked uncomfortable. The central pair’s positioning was off. Tough on Townsend out of position.

Uncomfortable 5

Erik Pieters

Unable to build on an impressive debut against Norwich on his full home bow. Did show a willingness to come forward.

Willing 5

Jake Livermore

Albion’s standout performer who tried to stand up and be counted. Scored an important equaliser. More need his heart.

Stood up 7

Tom Rogic

An anticipated Baggies debut did not go to plan. Looked understandably off it fitness-wise, which will need to be built.

Off pace 4

John Swift

Once more struggled to influence proceedings. In a different, newer midfield 4-3-3 role he couldn’t make the difference.

Underwhelming 4

Jed Wallace

Typically lively and one of the better performance but lacked a bit of composure both on ball and with finishing. Missed a gilt-edged chance.

Wasteful 6

Grady Diangana

Albion’s best outlet and scored a nice second but wasted many good moments, early on with sloppy passes particularly.

Mixed 6

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Handed a start over Grant and worked hard for the cause. Should have scored from a corner before half-time. It was a big moment.

Spurned 6

Substitutes