West Brom 2-3 Swansea: Livermore stands up in poor display - player ratings

David Button
A horror show for the early Swansea opener as he got a corner all wrong. Unable to keep out the second and third. Problems continue.
Errors 4
Darnell Furlong
Was unable to affect the game from an attacking perspective and found wanting defensively for the most part.
Poor 5
Dara O’Shea
The pairing of O’Shea and Townsend struggled against Swans’ frontline. At times, particularly early and towards the end, there were gaping holes at back.
Struggled 5
Conor Townsend
In an alien central role for second game on spin and looked uncomfortable. The central pair’s positioning was off. Tough on Townsend out of position.
Uncomfortable 5
Erik Pieters
Unable to build on an impressive debut against Norwich on his full home bow. Did show a willingness to come forward.
Willing 5
Jake Livermore
Albion’s standout performer who tried to stand up and be counted. Scored an important equaliser. More need his heart.
Stood up 7
Tom Rogic
An anticipated Baggies debut did not go to plan. Looked understandably off it fitness-wise, which will need to be built.
Off pace 4
John Swift
Once more struggled to influence proceedings. In a different, newer midfield 4-3-3 role he couldn’t make the difference.
Underwhelming 4
Jed Wallace
Typically lively and one of the better performance but lacked a bit of composure both on ball and with finishing. Missed a gilt-edged chance.
Wasteful 6
Grady Diangana
Albion’s best outlet and scored a nice second but wasted many good moments, early on with sloppy passes particularly.
Mixed 6
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Handed a start over Grant and worked hard for the cause. Should have scored from a corner before half-time. It was a big moment.
Spurned 6
Substitutes
Jayson Molumby 6 (for Rogic, 57); Okay Yokuslu 5 (for Livermore, 75); Karlan Grant 4 (for Swift, 75); Matty Phillips (for Wallace, 90+1) Subs not used: Palmer, Reach, Kelly.