WATCH: Bomber's best goals as West Brom legend Tony Brown turns 77

A fan touches the foot of the Tony Brown statue outside The Hawthorns the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion.

Between 1961 and 1981, Brown, who joined Albion as a schoolboy, made 720 appearances, scoring 279 goals.

He also helped the club win the League Cup in 1966, the FA Cup in 1968 and promotion back to the top flight in 1976 before being part of club's hugely exciting team of the late 1970s - which led to his hero status and a statue being built in his honour.

✔️ Record appearance maker

✔️ Record goalscorer



Wishing club legend Tony 'Bomber' Brown a very happy birthday. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Twxt1cb1q3 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 3, 2022

Bomber remains a regular at The Hawthorns as a summariser for BBC WM and still works closely with the football.