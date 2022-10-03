Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

WATCH: Bomber's best goals as West Brom legend Tony Brown turns 77

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom's record goalscorer and appearance still gets a heroes welcome from Albion fans wherever he goes.

A fan touches the foot of the Tony Brown statue outside The Hawthorns the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion.
A fan touches the foot of the Tony Brown statue outside The Hawthorns the home stadium of West Bromwich Albion.

Between 1961 and 1981, Brown, who joined Albion as a schoolboy, made 720 appearances, scoring 279 goals.

He also helped the club win the League Cup in 1966, the FA Cup in 1968 and promotion back to the top flight in 1976 before being part of club's hugely exciting team of the late 1970s - which led to his hero status and a statue being built in his honour.

Bomber remains a regular at The Hawthorns as a summariser for BBC WM and still works closely with the football.

The star who lit The Hawthorns pitch for season after season turns 77 today - so we've had a look back at some of his best strikes in the stripes:

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News