WATCH: All West Brom's goals conceded as xGA statistics make for startling reading

xG is a common statistic used by throughout the game - and it is calculated comparing the shots and types of chances sides have had and comparing factors such as distance, position of defenders, type and speed of pass, type of shot, shot angles and various other aspects.

On an attacking front, Albion have netted 17 times this season and from what they have created that is roughly what they have been expected to, with an xG of 16.8, the best in the Championship.

However, at the other end, where the Baggies' problems lie, the picture looks bleak.

Before Saturday, Albion had conceded 14 goals from ten games - but in the xGA table for goals against they stood at 7.3, so they had conceded double the amount of goals they had been expected to concede based on statistics.

That figure has risen to 17 goals shipped now with the xGA at 11.19, which is second bottom in the table with only Boro having a worse xGA.

Here is a look back at the goals conceded so far this season:

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Brom

Optimism was high but it had soon been dashed just ten minutes into the opener.

Slack defending saw Boro cut them open down the left and a cross found Isaiah Jones who ghosted into the box completely unmarked.

West Brom 1-1 Watford

A shocker or a wondergoal?

Albion again conceded early in this one and it was hard to swallow. Jake Livermore lost possession in midfield allowing Ismalia Sarr to pick up the ball.

He spotted David Button miles off his line and fired from inside his own half with the ball sailing over the keeper's head.

Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Brom

David Button has been receiving an increasing amount of flack from Albion fans this season - and most of it began at Ewood Park.

Ben Brereton-Diaz found space twice on the edge of the box and fired home into the corner.

Some questioned whether he should have been closed down, certainly for the first - with others point at the keeper.

West Brom 5-2 Hull City

The only league win of campaign was all about goals scored - but late on Albion shipped two sloppy strikes.

Oscar Estupinan helped himself to a double - with Semi Ajayi particularly struggling with one as he was bullied off the ball before the summer signing fired home.

Huddersfield 2-2 West Brom

Tino Anjorin fired in a belter early in the first half and you have to say it was a superb strike.

But the second was a shocker as Dara O'Shea loses out cheaply on the flank and Anjorin drives forward and fires home his second. The forward line got them out of jail with two second half goals.

Wigan 1-1 West Brom

Another game, another individual error and goal conceded. A long ball over the top just six minutes in and Ajayi loses to Josh Magennis who goes one on one and fires home. Too easy.

West Brom 1-1 Burnley

Maybe slightly unlucky on this one. Button came out to deny Nathan Tella but the Clarets man went down and a penalty was given.

Button got something on the ball but the ref decided it was not enough. However, the ball came from a long ball and Tella was being played onside by the Albion backline so they arguably shouldn't have been in the position to concede the spot kick.

West Brom 2-3 Birmingham

Shocking. Just shocking.

Okay Yokuslu lost out for the first and Scott Hogan was given far too much room by O'Shea and Kyle Bartley.

The for the second Bartley's flimsy attempt to block a ball on the half way line allowed Leandro Bacuna to run clear and cross for Hogan to fire home.

And the third was a calamity. Bartley's defensive header went across field into the path of a Troy Deeney who found Hogan and from a narrow angle and under no pressure fired home at the near post, where Button should have done better.

All goals down to mistakes - and a bad night at the office.

Norwich 1-1 West Brom

Arguably the goal this season Albion were actually unlucky to concede.

A shot from the edge of the area clearly struck Sam Bryam on the hand and went in - despite protests from Albion players.

West Brom 2-3 Swansea

Up there with Birmingham for errors. Button came and got underneath it for the first - a complete shocker. Oliver Ntcham had time to get to the edge of the box and pick his spot.

Should Button have done better - arguably.