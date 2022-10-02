Notification Settings

Poll: Is it time for West Brom to make a change?

West Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom boss Steve Bruce remains under pressure with his side hovering above the Championship drop zone after one win in their first 11 games.

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Albion came from behind to lead against Swansea on Saturday - but threw it away and were beaten 3-2 by Swansea, a result met by boos from large sections of The Hawthorns crowd after the game.

So far they have won just once this season - which came courtesy of a 5-2 home victory over Hull City.

The Baggies have drawn seven of their 11 games and have mustered just ten points.

With pressure growing on the Baggies boss, does Bruce deserve more time or has the time come to make a change at The Hawthorns?

Have your say in our poll below:

