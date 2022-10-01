West Brom bidding to bounce back and bag three points

2022 / FA Womenâs National League Cup / Determining Round / WBA Women LFC v Liverpool Feds / Keys Park / Hednesford.

The Baggies eventually came undone in an energy-sapping League Cup clash with Liverpool Feds last weekend.

Jannelle Straker’s late strike saw Jenny Sugarman’s side draw 1-1 after 90 minutes and take the determining round tie to extra-time.

By the end of that, though, the Feds had pulled clear and ran out 5-1 victors at Keys Park.

Albion now have another home game to look forward to – this time at the Birmingham FA’s Ray Hall Lane base – against Brighouse Town. The seventh-placed Baggies will be keen to start moving up the table.

Northern Premier leaders Wolves, meanwhile, are out to send out a statement as they take on Burnley.

Both teams are on 13 points ahead of the clash while Wolves boast the better goal difference.

Stoke City are on the road at AFC Fylde.

National Division One Midlands table-toppers Stourbridge head to Doncaster Rovers Belles, while Sporting Khalsa are at Sheffield.

The last of the league action this weekend is in West Midlands North.

Walsall Wood take on Wyrley, Darlaston Town are at Port Vale and Lichfield City Reserves go to Tamworth.

In the FA Cup second qualifying round, Bewdley Town travel to Burton Albion. Kidderminster Harriers host Coventry Sphinx, Sedgley & Gornal United face Hereford Pegasus and Lichfield City play AFC Telford United.