Steve Bruce calls for West Brom players to cut out individual errors

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road on September 17, 2022 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion have put in some decent displays so far this season - but have won just one or their opening ten games and sit in 21st ahead of the visit of Swansea on Saturday.

Despite dominating in some games they haven't been able to turn draws into wins - drawing on seven occasions already this season.

And they have conceded a number of poor goals, something Bruce has put down to individual errors which needs to change with the Albion boss adding that concentration has to be sharper throughout games.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Bruce said: "We've given some poor goals away, especially of late, and we have to stop individual error and the only way you can stop individual errors is drop the individual if they keep making too many.

“Unfortunately for us, it's been spread out a little bit, it's not just one person, we've made too many mistakes and that's what we have to sharpen up on, concentration has to be better, especially amongst the backlog which is going to be crucial.

“It's a frustrating start to the season because in a lot of the games, we have played a lot better than the results have shown, you know, we've got a certain consistency about us as well. We're not losing, but the rule is you have to win more than we have done.

“There's a frustration amongst us because we have played well. We played well at Norwich, we played well against Burnley, I can go on and on, but we must start turning these performances into wins.”

Despite the problems at one end - Albion have showed more attacking intent so far this season.

Last year Albion sat in the bottom six of Championship sides for goals scored - but despite their lowly position only five sides in the division have scored more goals.

Bruce added: “It’s about getting the balance right in the team, because what we identified in the summer was, if you think of last season, we were in the bottom six for goals, and the top six for defensive clean sheets. So, this season, we tried a different style, a different system, a different way of play and of course, all of that comes into it.

“However, I do believe we are a bigger threat going forward, but we have to get the balance right and certainly make sure that we defend better than what we have done. Individual errors have cost us badly.

“Our positive goal difference tells you a little bit of where we are. The Championship, it's always been competitive, four or five points separates four or five teams from bottom and the top, and that's how close it is. That's how close the games are, that's why it's always a difficult one to call, but I am convinced that the rub of the green will go our way and we can put some sort of decent run together.