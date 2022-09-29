Paul Robinson: Jed Wallace a 'breath of fresh air' for West Brom

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans after the Sky Bet Championship between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road on September 17, 2022 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Winger Wallace, a free agent summer signing from Millwall where former left-back Robinson is now first-team coach, has been a rare shining light for Albion this term.

He has chipped in with a couple of goals and quality deliveries from the flanks, as well as his all-action performances, have made him an early favourite with fans for Steve Bruce's side, who are back in action at home to Swansea on Saturday.

Robinson, whose Lions side welcome Albion on October 22, admits Wallace is missed at The Den for his influence on and off the pitch.

"Jed's a great player, he's a big loss for us," said Robinson.

"Not only what we lost on the football pitch but in the changing rooms as well. He's a great character.

"I knew he was going to go on and do well, especially here at the Albion.

"For him it's now time to shine and he's been doing that, I've watched some of the games. He's a breath of fresh air."

The former Baggies left-back is working under former Blues and Stoke boss Gary Rowett at Millwall.

He added: "Jed's got quality, especially in the wide areas when he delivers the balls.

"He asks questions, obviously the attackers haven't been there to put it in the goal at the moment but he keeps going it and they will score goals.

"Set-piece delivery as well, he's fantastic. He's got great energy, Jed, he works extremely hard for the team and is a great signing for West Brom."

Robinson returned to The Hawthorns and impressed in completing 90 minutes during last weekend's charity fixture, which acted as testimonials for long-serving club legends Chris Brunt and James Morrison.