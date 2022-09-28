Baggies Broadcast S6 E12: The season has to start NOW!

Baggies Broadcast

This week the podcast goes back to normal as Lewis returns and the pair glance back at the success of the Clash of the Legends.

They also talk at length about the length about the Albion Assembly minutes released last week, and talk ACVs, loans, director of football operations, directors and more.

They also discuss the failed move for Matt Clarke, Daryl Dike and when we will see him, and touch on how many points Albion should be looking to get before the World Cup.

Jonny takes on a quiz outside The Hawthorns with TJ Smithy and a special head to head guest, Lewis answers your questions and the boys discuss whether Tom Rogic could feature against Swansea.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)