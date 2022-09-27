Jonas Olsson: West Brom results will come

Jonas Olsson poses for selfies and signs autographs for fans after the match at The Hawthorns on September 24, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Swedish retired former defender Olsson, 39, played his part in Saturday’s Clash Of The Legends at The Hawthorns with a rare trip back to England.

Stockholm-based Olsson, a football pundit in his homeland, still watches Albion games and despite the lowly position of 21st in the Championship, which has brought pressure on Bruce, the favourite remains optimistic.

“I do watch on, there’s always going to be a special place in my heart for this football club and this part of England,” Olsson told the Express & Star.

“I live in Stockholm now and English football in Sweden is massive, I watch the Premier League and Championship and try to stay up to date.

“I’ve watched quite a few games as well and thought we’ve played some really good football this year.

“We’ve been unlucky with results sometimes, but I think it’s a major step forward in terms of performance.”

Baggies, who have drawn seven from 10 league games and won just once, restart their season with a crunch home clash against Swansea on Saturday. Olsson added: “You can take comfort with the team doing the right things and sooner or later the results are going to come.

“I think there is a really talented squad as well and a good manager and coaching staff also. Hopefully the results will come.”

Olsson added on his experiences of Bruce: “Only as opposition manager, he was at Hull with my good friend Sebastian Larsson and at Blues as well.