S6 E11: Baggies Broadcast BONUS with Albion legends and fans ten game review!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury brings you a special bonus episode of the Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man.

This bonus episode includes a number of clips and interviews from the memorable Clash of the Legends charity match between Chris Brunt and James Morrison at The Hawthorns.

In the first half of the pod you'll hear from Brunt and Morrison, as well as former Albion bosses Roberto Di Matteo and Tony Mowbray.

We also bring you reaction from former favourites Peter Odemwingie, Ben Foster, Jonas Olsson, Steven Reid, and Paul Robinson.

And Jonny sat down with two Baggies fans for a ten game review - and see where they think Albion have gone wrong and whether they can turn things around this season.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

