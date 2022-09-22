West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram earns debut England U20s cap in Chile win

Ethan Ingram made just his second senior start for Albion in the Carabao Cup exit at Derby earlier this season. Pic: PA

Right-sided defender Ingram, 19, came from the bench on the hour mark as the Young Lions swept aside Chile 3-0 in impressive style in a World Cup warm-up fixture in Spain.

Gloucester-born Ingram was a late call to Ian Foster's squad for a trio of clashes in the Costa Cálida Supercup in San Pedro del Pinatar in the south east of the nation. The tournament is acting as a warm-up for next year's under-20s World Cup in Indonesia.

And he wasted little time in earning a first cap at under-20 level – in a squad made largely from this year's under-19s European Championship winners – as Foster sent the Baggies youngster on for goalscorer Daniel Oyegoke for the final half hour with England 2-0 up.

Goals from summer Albion target Liam Delap, who instead joined Stoke on loan from Manchester City, MK Dons defender on loan from Brentford Oyegoke and new Southampton signing Sam Edozie sealed the win.

Ingram has previously made three appearances for England's under-17s and won one cap for the under-18s.

He could push for a first under-20s start in the coming days with Foster's youngsters set for further fixtures against Morocco on Saturday (5pm) and Australia next Tuesday (4pm).