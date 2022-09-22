Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram earns debut England U20s cap in Chile win

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion academy graduate Ethan Ingram continued his rise through the England junior ranks with an under-20s debut from the bench last night.

Ethan Ingram made just his second senior start for Albion in the Carabao Cup exit at Derby earlier this season. Pic: PA
Ethan Ingram made just his second senior start for Albion in the Carabao Cup exit at Derby earlier this season. Pic: PA

Right-sided defender Ingram, 19, came from the bench on the hour mark as the Young Lions swept aside Chile 3-0 in impressive style in a World Cup warm-up fixture in Spain.

Gloucester-born Ingram was a late call to Ian Foster's squad for a trio of clashes in the Costa Cálida Supercup in San Pedro del Pinatar in the south east of the nation. The tournament is acting as a warm-up for next year's under-20s World Cup in Indonesia.

And he wasted little time in earning a first cap at under-20 level – in a squad made largely from this year's under-19s European Championship winners – as Foster sent the Baggies youngster on for goalscorer Daniel Oyegoke for the final half hour with England 2-0 up.

Goals from summer Albion target Liam Delap, who instead joined Stoke on loan from Manchester City, MK Dons defender on loan from Brentford Oyegoke and new Southampton signing Sam Edozie sealed the win.

Ingram has previously made three appearances for England's under-17s and won one cap for the under-18s.

He could push for a first under-20s start in the coming days with Foster's youngsters set for further fixtures against Morocco on Saturday (5pm) and Australia next Tuesday (4pm).

Ingram made just a second senior appearance for Albion earlier this season as Steve Bruce selected the attack-minded full-back from the off in the Carabao Cup second round defeat at Derby, in which he played the first half.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News