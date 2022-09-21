Brunty and Mozza name teams for West Brom Clash Of The Legends

Former Albion team-mates Chris Brunt and James Morrison will once more be in action for the Baggies at The Hawthorns this weekend – on opposing sides with fellow former favourites in the name of charity (AMA)

Brunty v Mozza is an unofficial testimonial at The Hawthorns in front of a crowd of around 10,000 Baggies fans to mark the pair’s glorious Albion careers and raise money for The Albion Foundation.

The duo, who have both hung up their boots, amassed 762 appearances between them for Albion. They arrived in 2007 and won two promotions, Brunt remained until 2020 with Morrison having departed in 2019.

Morrison is currently first-team coach under Steve Bruce, while Brunt has been coaching the Baggies’ youth ranks. Both have called on former team-mates, managers – in Tony Mowbray and Roberto Di Matteo – and colleagues from elsewhere, as well as familiar names from before their Albion spells.

Line-ups – Team Brunt managed by Di Matteo: Foster, Robinson, Albrechsten, Jones, Teixeira, Koren, Barry, Odemwingie, Bednar, Gardner, Pele, Andrew Davies, Cox, Macdonald, Steve Maclean, Johnson.