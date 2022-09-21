Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E10: Is patience wearing thin at The Hawthorns?

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury brings you the latest Baggies Broadcast - alongside host of the Baggies Podcast Louis Bent.

Baggies Broadcast

With Coxy out on jury duty, Louis has been called up to the senior squad to mull over the latest goings on at The Hawthorns.

The pair discuss the improvement at Norwich but the bleak look of the Championship table.

They look at the fan atmosphere, Steve Bruce's situation, while also looking ahead to the games post international break.

Jonny takes on another TJ Smithy quiz - looking to improve on a woeful effort last time out.

And we hear from James Morrison and Chris Brunt, who sat down with the press ahead of their Clash of the Legends match on Saturday.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

