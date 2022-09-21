Baggies Broadcast S6 E10: Is patience wearing thin at The Hawthorns?

Baggies Broadcast

With Coxy out on jury duty, Louis has been called up to the senior squad to mull over the latest goings on at The Hawthorns.

The pair discuss the improvement at Norwich but the bleak look of the Championship table.

They look at the fan atmosphere, Steve Bruce's situation, while also looking ahead to the games post international break.

Jonny takes on another TJ Smithy quiz - looking to improve on a woeful effort last time out.

And we hear from James Morrison and Chris Brunt, who sat down with the press ahead of their Clash of the Legends match on Saturday.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)