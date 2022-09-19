Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Norwich 1 West Brom 1 - Player Ratings

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox gives his West Brom player ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

Largely untroubled for the most part but almost beaten from the narrowest of angles by Gabriel Sara’s thunderbolt. Unlucky for equaliser.

Unfortunate 6

Darnell Furlong

Back in the side after two games out and had a tough task with Villa loan livewire Aaron Ramsey but did OK for most part. Steady.

Mixed 6

Dara O’Shea

Helped guide Townsend through new role and netted important opener. Cleared his lines when needed.

Goal 7

Conor Townsend

Surprising new position at heart of a back four and took to it like a duck to water. Assured, strong in air and on floor. Some key blocks.

Impressive 8

Erik Pieters

A highly impressive full debut from the Dutchman. He did all the easy things well and showed he was more than just steady. Encouraging.

Impact 8

Jayson Molumby

Continued his very good recent form. Runs himself into the ground and once more showed he can use the ball.

Tireless 7

Jake Livermore

The best performance from the Albion captain under Bruce. He did everything defensively and powered forward. Didn’t stop all game. Breaks from playing do him well.

Stand-out 8

Jed Wallace

His usual hard and aggressive running. Didn’t quite bring the usual creative edge he generally adds to games.

Busy 6

John Swift

A better performance than in recent weeks. Fine free-kick routine for opener. Improved after the break.

Assist 7

Grady Diangana

An injury doubt but he looked at his best here. Electric feet with silky skills. He had far too much for right-back Max Aarons.

Electric 8

Brandon Thomas-Asante

A full Baggies debut for the former Salford frontman and he played his role well. Often isolated, he handled several defenders and went close to a winner.

Energetic 6

Substitutes

Karlan Grant (for Thomas-Asante, 78) 6; Adam Reach (for Diangana, 88) One dangerous cross in the latter stages of the game. Matty Phillips (for Molumby, 90+2). Not used: Palmer, Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, Yokuslu.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News