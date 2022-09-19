Norwich 1 West Brom 1 - Player Ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

Largely untroubled for the most part but almost beaten from the narrowest of angles by Gabriel Sara’s thunderbolt. Unlucky for equaliser.

Unfortunate 6

Darnell Furlong

Back in the side after two games out and had a tough task with Villa loan livewire Aaron Ramsey but did OK for most part. Steady.

Mixed 6

Dara O’Shea

Helped guide Townsend through new role and netted important opener. Cleared his lines when needed.

Goal 7

Conor Townsend

Surprising new position at heart of a back four and took to it like a duck to water. Assured, strong in air and on floor. Some key blocks.

Impressive 8

Erik Pieters

A highly impressive full debut from the Dutchman. He did all the easy things well and showed he was more than just steady. Encouraging.

Impact 8

Jayson Molumby

Continued his very good recent form. Runs himself into the ground and once more showed he can use the ball.

Tireless 7

Jake Livermore

The best performance from the Albion captain under Bruce. He did everything defensively and powered forward. Didn’t stop all game. Breaks from playing do him well.

Stand-out 8

Jed Wallace

His usual hard and aggressive running. Didn’t quite bring the usual creative edge he generally adds to games.

Busy 6

John Swift

A better performance than in recent weeks. Fine free-kick routine for opener. Improved after the break.

Assist 7

Grady Diangana

An injury doubt but he looked at his best here. Electric feet with silky skills. He had far too much for right-back Max Aarons.

Electric 8

Brandon Thomas-Asante

A full Baggies debut for the former Salford frontman and he played his role well. Often isolated, he handled several defenders and went close to a winner.

Energetic 6

Substitutes