Analysis: Clashes after international break crucial for Steve Bruce and West Brom

That is the stark and desperate reality to how the opening seven weeks of the campaign have played out for Steve Bruce and his men.

Bruce, or very few of an Albion persuasion, could surely have envisaged a couple of months ago what was to come when the optimism of a new season shone bright.

Should this scenario have been hypothetically played out to the Baggies’ experienced boss back then, he would have known his job would come under heavy scrutiny and pressure.

It is almost unthinkable that Albion, with the squad they posses, should be struggling with the fodder in the second tier even at this early stage of the campaign.

Ten points from the first 10 games – featuring seven draws, the latest at high-flying Norwich on Saturday, and just a single victory has led to a portion of fans calling for the manager’s head.

Given the record of few wins, the general points return and the startling look of the league table, it is little surprise and such calls are understandable. Everybody knows football is a results game.

International breaks are often seen as sacking season due to the period of respite they bring in a replacement search.

Bruce, though, is not thought to be in danger of losing his job in the next fortnight prior to the crucial visit of 16th-placed Swansea to The Hawthorns on October 1.

That begins a run of half-a-dozen fixtures with clashes against Preston, Luton, Reading, Bristol City and Millwall. It is a kinder run of games ahead of the month-long Championship pause for the Qatar World Cup in mid-November.

That block of fixtures will require a significant improvement in points return for Bruce for his hopes of staying at the helm.

Albion’s hard-luck story cannot continue for much longer. The club cannot continue to slip down the second tier. Only Coventry (zero) have won less league games this term – and the Sky Blues have played three matches games fewer.

There are, of course, mitigating factors to Albion’s plight. A transitional period, a new style, injuries, transfer failings, positive performances that have warranted more and tough luck when it has come to some key decisions.

But in the cold light of day the Baggies have two weeks to stew while another game passed without a win and the league table looks completely demoralising. This was a team expected to push the higher reaches of the division. Bruce still believes that will be the case – in time. The manager knows the form is nowhere near good enough.

The league table does not lie after 10 games.

Another point of mitigation is that it remains early. Albion are just three points off the top half and five points off fifth. A few wins on the spin and the picture changes entirely. But they have not shown yet this season a capability to win games regularly.

This appears a team at ease with somehow not getting over the line. It is a habit they must shake quickly, for the manager’s sake at least.

There has arguably been enough on display this season though, on a whole, for the manager to warrant more time. The players worked hard for Bruce at Norwich. The boss’ four changes worked well. This was a summer of change and the next five or six fixtures will be a fairer barometer of Albion’s direction.

There is no denying Saturday’s performance in Norfolk was a huge improvement on what came before it in the derby day disaster against Blues last Wednesday.

It was a low bar given what went on at The Hawthorns last week and Bruce needed to inspire better in what is, on paper, one of the toughest fixtures in the division. Dean Smith’s Canaries had won six on the spin.

Yet for almost all of the contest Albion were very good value for at least a point and were unfortunate not to claim that elusive second league win.

Dara O’Shea’s ninth-minute header had the visitors ahead for just the second league game in 10 this season. It was a welcome change and makes such a difference to have something to cling to.

The fixture played out differently to most this term. Albion surrendered most of the ball but played the game excellently. Compact and drilled, it was clearly their best defensive effort for some time and worked well on the counter.

Four changes worked. Erik Pieters and Brandon Thomas-Asante for full debuts and the excellent Jake Livermore and Darnell Furlong. Conor Townsend shifted into a centre-back role and was very good.

John Swift was denied a clear first-half penalty and when Sam Byram finally equalised midway through the second half it was a huge slice of fortune and could have been disallowed for handball.