Under pressure Steve Bruce believes West Brom wins are close

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies slipped a place to 21st in the Championship - and could drop into the relegation zone if results go against them this evening - despite an improved performance in earning a point at high-flying Norwich.

Albion have taken just 10 points from their opening 10 league games, Carrow Road being a seventh draw, and just a single victory leaves them floundering at the wrong end of the table with Bruce under pressure.

But the visitors put in a much-needed and a marked improvement against the Canaries, who are second, from the dismal derby display against Blues in midweek. Albion led for much of the contest through Dara O'Shea and, after having been denied a clear penalty, Dean Smith's hosts forced a controversial equaliser as Sam Byram converted amid handball claims.

Bruce said: "At the end of the day we haven't had enough wins, they're crucial things. Norwich have gone and won five or six and got to where they want to be, and that's what we've got to do. I'm sure we've got the ingredients to do it.

"When the winter draws in, I'm convinced we'll be there or thereabouts.

"I know it's a hard job, but big decisions have cost us. Ultimately, if we don't win games, I get my head chopped off. The big key decisions, you need to get right - their goal, and the penalty, have cost us. I'm being genuinely honest."

Bruce added: "You can go around the team (with good performances today) - we haven't won again and that's the frustration for everybody.

"I've said it to you five or six times. The walls came down after we didn't beat Birmingham the other night.

"But we've responded in the right way. We might have to go into the international break in the bottom three, which is absolutely bonkers considering how well we've played."

Middlesbrough will climb above the Baggies and send Bruce's men into the drop zone with a victory against Rotherham in Saturday's late game.

That would mean Albion stew on an alarming and almost inconceivable set of results and league table for the next fortnight as the international break arrives.

Asked about being in the drop zone until the start of next month, with Swansea visitors to The Hawthorns next on October 1, Bruce said: "I have to deal with that. We haven't had enough wins, there have been too many draws. We'd have been alright if it was still two points for a win, but it's not and we have to accept it.

"It really has been. Five or six times I've said it. I'm still convinced we will be. What I've witnessed against the good teams - we know we're as good as anybody else."

Bruce was once more annoyed with some big decisions that went against his side. John Swift should have been awarded a penalty for Grant Hanley's first-half push before Byram's equaliser, which the manager disagreed with.

"We've played ten and drawn seven. Five or six of them I could've said, including today, we should've won," he said. "We've had more big decisions go against us. It's handball for their goal, probably their only shot on target in the second half.

"We slightly changed the way we have been playing, we dropped Swifty into an eight and played on the counter attack. Our pace was a worry for them. I'm disappointed for them because we deserved to win it, and I've said that too many times.