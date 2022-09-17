Steve Bruce: West Brom turnaround tougher than expected

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at The Hawthorns on September 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies boss, 61, is into his seventh month in charge at The Hawthorns and, ahead of today’s clash at high-flying Norwich, finds his side 20th and outside the bottom three on goal difference after nine games.

Bruce – a sixth permanent boss in just under five years – has pointed to the job on his hands of turning around a club in transition, featuring a raft of player changes, a different formation and playing style.

“The other night was easily the worst I’ve felt since I’ve been here.” Bruce said: “You have to accept that it’s part and parcel of it, but it’s been a bigger challenge than I thought when I moved in.

“If I’m being brutally honest, I haven’t been able to turn around the results and turn around the squad to a degree.

“At the end of the day you’re judged by results. Some of the stuff we’ve played, I think we’re on the right road, however I’m aware that we haven’t had the results.

“I’m a big boy and I accept that, but I am convinced that we’re capable of putting three, four, five together.

“There is still lots and lots of work to do and I’m confident, if I’m given the time, that I’m the man to do that.”

Bruce has come under fire from supporters in the wake of the midweek derby defeat to Blues which left his side flailing at the wrong end of the standings.

The experienced boss, 61, accepts his record is below-par but Bruce has said a full turnaround in fortunes will take time given the scale of the job.

The manager added: “We understand what the game is. It’s been proven here – they’ve changed managers too often in the past. Has it worked? That’s for others to say, but I know given my record in this league that, given time, I’ll get them to where they want to be. I’m still confident I can do that.”

Bruce still, however, believes Albion are ‘close’ to being on the right track and remains sure they will be ‘there or thereabouts’ when it comes to promotion this season.