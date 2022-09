Josh Griffiths of West Bromwich Albion on June 27, 2022 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth in League One, will join Lee Carsley's squad for the forthcoming internationals alongside a former Albion man in in the form of Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, who spent time on loan at The Hawthorns in the 2020/2021 season - had been called up the senior squad for previous fixtures.