Too many shockers in derby defeat: West Brom 2-3 Birmingham - player ratings

Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans after the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on September 14, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button 5

Has had stick at times this season from fans and tonight he didn't have a great night. Beaten too easily for the second and again for the third.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6

Retained his place deservedly and got forward at every opportunity. But in tackles and worked hard but struggled to create down the right.

Kyle Bartley 2

Played a part in conceding the first. Didn't intercept for the second when not under pressure and then a misplaced header for the third led to Hogan's hat-trick. Booed on the pitch and booed off it. Bad evening.

Dara O'Shea 5

Both centre halves had a tough evening. O'Shea was more commanding, tried to play forward and get things happening but nowhere near his best.

Conor Townsend 4

The full back has had a tough run. Offensively not as dangerous as he has been previously and at times was found wanting going the other way. Will be under pressure now with Erik Pieters in.

Okay okuslu 4

Has had a rough few games and did again tonight. Did some things well, but conceding possession far too easily and was off it.

Jayson Molumby 7

One of three players to cover themselves in any type of praise. Worked hard all game, won balls back and what he lacks at times in quality he more than makes up in his work rate. Good pass for the goal as well.

Jed Wallace 7

Where would Albion be without Jed Wallace? Created again, took his goal well after springing the offside trap and was dangerous in the second half. Him staying fit is imperative.

John Swift 5

He's shown at times this season why he is so highly rated, but he didn't do that in this one. Tried to create but most things just didn't come off.

Grady Diangana 5

An uncharacteristic Diangana display. Like Swift, tried things but they didn't come off. Running into blind alleys and wasn't good enough.

Karlan Grant 4

Non existent all evening. No chances, lack of quality, didn't have a sniff. Moved out to the left and was equally poor.

Subs

60 - Brandon Thomas-Asante for Yokuslu 7

Worked hard, went in for headers and caused problems. Won the penalty and took it well. Pushing for a start now.

77 - Erik Pieters for Bartley 5

77 - Jake Livermore for Gardner-Hickman 5