Simon Jordan: Steve Bruce in danger of West Brom sack

Simon Jordan says Steve Bruce is in trouble

The former Crystal Palace owner said last night's 3-2 defeat to Birmingham City was simply not good enough.

"You don't get beat by Birmingham, he know's that's the game you don't get beat in," said Jordan.

"You've got a win record of around 33%, that is not why West Bromwich Albion employed you.

"They employed a manger to get them out of the division, not to keep them in the division."

Albion currently sit 20th in the Championship despite being one of the bookies pre-season favourites for automatic promotion.

"If he doesn't do better, he's going to get what he deserves because this isn't good enough.

"I can't make excuses for Steve (Bruce) and I don't find the necessity to do so - I like him, but this isn't good enough.