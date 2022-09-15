Baggies Broadcast S6 E9: Deja vu - it is just not good enough!

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

On the back of the 3-2 defeat to Birmingham the pair sit down and reflect on what just has gone wrong.

They look at Steve Bruce's record, talk about the pressure he is under and whether the club could act in the event of a defeat against Norwich on Saturday.

They discuss the latest freebies and the impact they could make, changes that could be made, rate the squad and answer all your questions.

