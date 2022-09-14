Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former West Brom boss Alan Pardew takes charge of Greek side Aris

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Former West Brom boss Alan Pardew has taken charge of Greek outfit Aris.

File photo dated 17-03-2018 of West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 11, 2018. The Baggies' appointment of Alan Pardew was both predictable and uninspiring. See PA story SOCCER Premier League Moments to forget. Photo credit should read Mark Kerton/PA Wire..
File photo dated 17-03-2018 of West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 11, 2018. The Baggies' appointment of Alan Pardew was both predictable and uninspiring. See PA story SOCCER Premier League Moments to forget. Photo credit should read Mark Kerton/PA Wire..

The ex Baggies boss, who had an ill fated spell in charge of Albion in the 2017/2018 season, has signed a one year deal with the Greek side.

Pardew, 61, is taking up his tenth role in management - and it is his first role since he left CSKA Sofia after just three months in charge.

He joins the club with a squad including a handful of former Premier League players.

Former Watford and Burnley forward Andre Gray is at the club, as well as ex-Hornets defender Nicolas N'Koulou, and Ivorian winger Gervinho, who had spells at Arsenal, Palma, Lille and Roma.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News