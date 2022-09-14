Former West Brom boss Alan Pardew takes charge of Greek side Aris

File photo dated 17-03-2018 of West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 11, 2018. The Baggies' appointment of Alan Pardew was both predictable and uninspiring. See PA story SOCCER Premier League Moments to forget. Photo credit should read Mark Kerton/PA Wire..

The ex Baggies boss, who had an ill fated spell in charge of Albion in the 2017/2018 season, has signed a one year deal with the Greek side.

Pardew, 61, is taking up his tenth role in management - and it is his first role since he left CSKA Sofia after just three months in charge.

He joins the club with a squad including a handful of former Premier League players.