Former West Brom boss Alan Pardew takes charge of Greek side Aris

The ex Baggies boss, who had an ill fated spell in charge of Albion in the 2017/2018 season, has signed a one year deal with the Greek side.
Pardew, 61, is taking up his tenth role in management - and it is his first role since he left CSKA Sofia after just three months in charge.
He joins the club with a squad including a handful of former Premier League players.
Former Watford and Burnley forward Andre Gray is at the club, as well as ex-Hornets defender Nicolas N'Koulou, and Ivorian winger Gervinho, who had spells at Arsenal, Palma, Lille and Roma.