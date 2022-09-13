Erik Pieters vows to 'prove his worth' to West Brom fans

New West Bromwich Albion signing Erik Pieters (Getty Images)

The 34-year-old former Stoke City and Burnley left back has been without a club since leaving Turf Moor in June.

He has been training with the club in recent weeks - and has now signed a one year deal, becoming Steve Bruce's final signing of the summer.

And Pieters has vowed to prove his worth to Albion fans and show that he still has what it takes.

He explained: "It means to a lot to have signed here.

“Everyone knows I have been a free agent for a little while so I have been working really hard at home to keep myself in shape.

“I’ve finally found a club and I want to prove myself and show what I still have in me.

“It’s down to me to prove that I’m worthy of being signed here and that I still have what it takes to play at this level of football. I’m confident I can do that.

“I’ve been training here for a while now, maybe six or seven weeks. It doesn’t feel like I’m new or that I’m walking into a new group, which is really helpful.

“I’ve really enjoyed being here. From the first day I walked in the lads have been great with me and I’ve had a really good relationship with the manager."

Although Pieters has been without a club since June - he has been keeping himself fit before going in to train with Albion.

And he believes he can still keep up with the demands of the Championship.

He added: "I feel really at home here and really happy to be here.

“The manager and his coaching staff seem to love the experience that I have because they know I’ve played in the Premier League for so many years.

“It’s hard not having a club over the summer but I’ve been working so hard to keep myself fit. I wanted to be in a position where I was ready if a club wanted to sign me, rather than sign and then have to get up to speed.

“It’s just how I am, I love to be in shape and be ready all the time.