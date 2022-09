Quevin Castro of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on May 12, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Castro was sent to the League One side earlier this summer - but the PL2 Cup winner had his deal terminated by mutual consent after just five appearances.

He had been sent off in a Papa John's Trophy game for the Brewers - but it is not known why the deal was terminated so early.

However, Castro is now set to go back out on loan to National League Notts County.