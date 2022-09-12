Tom Rogic 're-energised' for fresh West Brom challenge

New signing Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on September 12, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Australian international left Celtic in the summer after a number of successful years at the club saw him scoop 16 domestic honours.

Now he has signed a deal with option, with the club having a year option - and he has admitted he took his time to decide on the right place to continue his career.

Rogic explained: “I heard about the club’s interest in me about a week ago and things moved pretty quickly to be honest.

“I spoke with the manager and I spoke with my agent and here we are. It was a pretty broad chat with the manager. He seems like a really good guy and we had some really good discussions. He told me lots about the club, the team and what football is like here.

“Since I heard about Albion’s interest in me I’ve tried to watch as much of them as possible and I’ve been doing my research. I think it’s fair to say the team hasn’t got the results the performances have warranted.

“I know that the manager and the boys are looking to change that as quickly as possible.

“I’d been set in one place for quite a while and I was looking for a new challenge and a change of scenery and I certainly have that here, so I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I have a lot of fond memories from my time at Celtic and I was fortunate to have the perfect send off there.

“But, as I say, I was looking for a change of scenery and a fresh challenge. I didn’t just want to rush into anything. I think it was important for me to take my time and make sure my next club was the right club. I had some time to reflect and I now feel refreshed and re-energised and excited about the future.”

Rogic has met all his new team mates following his move - and is now awaiting international clearance before making his Baggies debut.

He can play in a variety of positions - but wants to showcase his attacking threats and get among the goals at The Hawthorns.

He added: "I consider myself more of an attacking midfielder. I like to contribute in terms of creating chances and scoring goals.

“I want to be able to do those things here now at West Bromwich Albion.

“From my experience, there are a lot of things needed to be a successful team at any level.