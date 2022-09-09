Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Former West Brom hero Peter Odemwingie has payed tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth in the form of song.

Peter Odemwingie
Peter Odemwingie

The fans' favourite posted a video on social media singing Bob Marley and the Wailers smash hit, 'No Woman, No Cry'.

Accompanied by his favourite guitar, Odemwingie said, "The Lord says all fresh is like grass and all it's glory like the flower of grass."

"The grass withers and the flower falls, but the word of the Lord remains forever."

The Nigerian joined Albion in 2010, going on to make 90 appearances and score 31 goals before joining Cardiff in 2013.

The 37-year-old was famously part of an embarrassing mix up on transfer deadline day in January 2013, in which he arrived at QPR only to be told he wouldn't be allowed into the ground with neither Albion or Rangers agreeing a fee for him.

His most memorable moment at Albion came during the clubs's 5-1 thrashing of Black Country rivals Wolves at Molineux.

The striker netted a memorable hat-trick to help Wolves into the Premier League relegation zone in 2012 - with Jonas Olsson and Keith Andrews also finding the back of the net.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News