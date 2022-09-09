Former West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth - WATCH

Peter Odemwingie

The fans' favourite posted a video on social media singing Bob Marley and the Wailers smash hit, 'No Woman, No Cry'.

Accompanied by his favourite guitar, Odemwingie said, "The Lord says all fresh is like grass and all it's glory like the flower of grass."

"The grass withers and the flower falls, but the word of the Lord remains forever."

The Nigerian joined Albion in 2010, going on to make 90 appearances and score 31 goals before joining Cardiff in 2013.

The 37-year-old was famously part of an embarrassing mix up on transfer deadline day in January 2013, in which he arrived at QPR only to be told he wouldn't be allowed into the ground with neither Albion or Rangers agreeing a fee for him.

His most memorable moment at Albion came during the clubs's 5-1 thrashing of Black Country rivals Wolves at Molineux.