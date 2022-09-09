Ally Robertson keen for more comparisons between West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante and Cyrille Regis

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at The Hawthorns on September 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by A dam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Thomas-Asante, 23, kicked off his Baggies career in style during last Friday's last-gasp draw against Burnley, where the forward emerged from the bench to draw his side level.

The £300,000 signing from fourth-tier Salford City has become an immediate hit with supporters and team-mates. Upon signing he revealed an old photo with late Baggies legend Regis, somebody who has inspired his career.

Former Hawthorns defender Robertson recalled Albion's class of the late 1970's wondering who Regis was following his arrival from former Middlesex non-league outfit Hayes – now Hayes & Yeading United.

"He came in from Salford in League Two and some fans may have been thinking 'who is he?'" Smiled Robertson having witnessed Thomas-Asante start his Albion career in style.

"When Cyrille came to us in 1977 people were wondering who he was.

"I kept saying before the Burnley game last week 'wait until we see him'.

"And to be fair to him he came on and he lit up everybody's eyes.

"He made everybody sit up and notice him. He's just got to make sure now – and I'm sure Brucie will – that he gets everything right and gets up to speed with how we're playing.

"The big thing is that he plays as a team player with us, not just 'I am this', but a team player."

With Daryl Dike continuing his recovery from a torn thigh, Thomas-Asante is acting as competition and back-up for Karlan Grant as Steve Bruce opted to prioritise midfield recruits late in the window, before loans for Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate fell through.