Scouting the market: Free agent midfielders that West Brom could look at

Albion had deals for Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate ready to complete before late issues arose and they couldn't get them over the line.

Steve Bruce was left angered by the conclusion and insisted the club had to learn lessons from what had taken place - with an internal investigation set to be held.

He has now insisted the club will go into the free agent market - and it is understood they will look at midfielders but also the forward line.

The free agent market is more inflated than usual with more players without clubs than there would otherwise be.

Here is a look at a handful of free agents that may take Albion's fancy in the coming weeks.

Fabian Delph

The former Villa midfielder has been out of contract since leaving Everton in the summer.

At the age of 32 the ex England man, who has won trophies with Man City still has plenty left to give in the game.

Everton paid £8.5 million for him just three seasons ago but he has played just 41 times across that period.

Albion were rumoured to be interested earlier in the window - and it may be a move they make as Bruce looks to bolster the squad.

Tom Carroll

The were high hopes for the Spurs graduate earlier in his career - who impressed on loan spells with the likes of Swansea City.

He played 22 times for QPR two seasons ago in the Championship - but he turned out just 14 times for Ipswich Town in League One last season.

If he was on Albion's radar he is someone who you'd imagine would serve as a back up rather than a first choice.

Tom Rogic

Well thought of north of the border, the Aussie played 273 times for Celtic winning countless titles and cups.

Once linked with Valencia and Arsenal, the midfielder was released by Celtic back in the summer and remains without a club.

Worth a punt? Potentially.

Mousa Dembele

Once thought of as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League - the 35-year-old remains in the game but without a club.

Fulham and Spurs is where the cultured midfielder made his name before spending last season in China.

He would add to the average age of the Baggies squad but there is an argument to say Dembele could still be a cut above in the Championship.

Leandro Bacuna

A sold Championship player who has played 25 plus games at almost every club in England he has played for.

And another thing - he has played under Bruce before at Villa.

Left Cardiff in the summer after playing more than 110 times for the Bluebirds. A squad filler - but a solid one.

Danny Drinkwater

Sure to be a divisive suggestion given how badly his career has nosedived in recent years.

A Premier League winner with Leicester who earned a multi million pound move to Chelsea, which did not go well.

He played 23 times in five seasons with four loan spells leading to less than 40 appearances.

He was finally released by Chelsea in the summer and at 32 still has time to end his career on a high.