West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante grateful for legend Cyrille Regis' words

The late Cyrille Regis with new Albion recruit Brandon Thomas-Asante. Pic: Brandon Thomas-Asante/Instagram

The new Baggies forward, 23, arrived from fourth-tier Salford City last week and marked his debut with a dramatic equaliser against Burnley deep into stoppage time.

Thomas-Asante hopes to follow Hawthorns legend Regis as one of the club’s great additions from further down the football pyramid.

Regis, who died in 2018, aged 59, was famously snapped up by top-flight Albion from Isthmian non-league outfit Hayes having been spotted by Ronnie Allen.

Shortly after signing for Steve Bruce last week, Milton Keynes-born Thomas-Asante shared a photo from his younger days where he met with Regis with a copy of the latter’s autobiography ‘My Story’.

Thomas-Asante said: “As we know he’s a club legend, and not just for West Brom, for football at large.

“It meant a lot to meet him at the start of my career. He was really encouraging and he liked how I played.

“So to have that support sort of rings in my mind now. Now I’m here I just want to repay that faith he had in me at the time – and maybe make half as many memories as he did here.”

Regis went on to net 111 goals in 300 games for Albion. For Thomas-Asante the immediate focus is on Saturday’s trip to Championship basement boys Coventry City – the other club Regis is regarded as a legend.

The new recruit continued: “Hopefully yeah I can keep doing that, stay in the same vein and push on really, keep doing more. There’s a lot more to see.

“It went great. In one of the interviews when I signed I remember saying I wanted to score at that end in front of the fans.

“I did just that, glory to God and I just want to kick on now.”

Thomas-Asante has immediately won the affection of his new team-mates and revealed gratitude at how he has been welcomed at The Hawthorns.