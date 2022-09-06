Baggies Broadcast S6 E8: Welcome to the bargain room!

Baggies Broadcast

In the second episode in recent days, Jonny and Lewis are joined by Louis Bent from the Baggies Podcast to have an alternative view of the Burnley game.

They look at the aftermath of the result and the reaction to Brandon Thomas-Asante.

They mop up the final bits of the deadline day saga and look over the free agents on the market and whether they would fit at Albion.

They answer your questions, Jonny flops in the latest quiz and they look ahead to Coventry away.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)