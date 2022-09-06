Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E8: Welcome to the bargain room!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

In the second episode in recent days, Jonny and Lewis are joined by Louis Bent from the Baggies Podcast to have an alternative view of the Burnley game.

They look at the aftermath of the result and the reaction to Brandon Thomas-Asante.

They mop up the final bits of the deadline day saga and look over the free agents on the market and whether they would fit at Albion.

They answer your questions, Jonny flops in the latest quiz and they look ahead to Coventry away.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News