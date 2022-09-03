Jed Wallace praises Brandon Thomas-Asante's West Brom impact

Jed Wallace, top, mobs his team-mates after debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante's dramatic late equalising goal against Burnley. Pic: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Thomas-Asante, the £300,000 capture from League Two Salford City this week, came off the bench for his debut against Burnley and became an instant hero with a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser.

The striker's late show was just the tonic for boss Steve Bruce and the home faithful after the confusing and chaotic finale to the transfer window that left the boss angry less than 24 hours earlier.

Wallace, who hit the post against the Clarets as Albion once more saw chances come and go and had to come from behind, admitted Thomas-Asante's first few days and appearance for his new club has boosted the squad.

"I said to the lads at half-time we aren't doing a lot wrong, we're creating chances," said winger Wallace.

"I had that shot in the first half, the ball's hit the inside of the post and come out, it's going like that at the moment.

"But we need strong characters and fresh energy, that's what this man brought. A pocket rocket, he came on and got his goal, honestly I'm buzzing.

"To see a lad move up the divisions and start like that, it's a real boost for the dressing room and now we can push on."

Both teams enjoyed chances under the lights at The Hawthorns but Albion were once more the better side, which visiting boss Vincent Kompany readily admitted.

Wallace Tweeted after the match saying he hopes the dramatic equaliser is a big moment in Albion's season.

He added: "Honestly, I'm getting a bit sick of it now. We're dominating games and I feel like they get near our goal and it's going in.

"It's going against us at the moment but the crowd stuck with us, they didn't turn on us.

"It's been as frustrating for them as for us at the moment and we kept going and what a moment (for Thomas-Asante) – straight off his shinpad!

"A great feeling, it's about time we had a little bounce of the ball, I'm buzzing for him, a great week."

Former Salford frontman Thomas-Asante checked into Albion on Wednesday, the penultimate day of the window, after Albion triggered the six-figure release clause at the fourth-tier Ammies. He ended up Bruce's only forward recruit, as Callum Robinson was allowed to leave, with the manager focusing on midfield additions instead.

The striker's instant impact prompted ex-England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville, the Class of 92 star who has ownership at Salford, to Tweet 'Wow'.

The 23-year-old said of his big moment: "It's just relief to be fair. I don't know where it came off but it went in and that's all that matters.

"So I'm buzzing and it's just good to round off an amazing week.

"He (Bruce) just said to go and be a handful and try to score! So I'm happy I did that.

"But we've just got to go again in the next game.

"It's definitely a real boost, to be fair.

"The boys have gotten around me all week and hopefully we can just build from here.