Brandon Thomas-Asante grabs the debut headlines: West Brom 1-1 Burnley - ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at The Hawthorns on September 3, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button 6

Didn't have too many saves to make but was judged to have given away the penalty. Did get a touch on the ball so a difficult one to criticise the stopper on. Fans got on his back a few times in the second period when wanting him to distribute the ball quicker.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6

Had a good first period, put in some dangerous crosses. Second half gave the ball away a few times but kept going and plugging away.

Kyle Bartley 5

Caught out of possession for the goal with the one ball over the top just too easy for Burnley. Made a few good second half tackles and hit the bar in the first. Taken off 20 minutes from time.

Dara O'Shea 6

Had a golden opportunity to head home in the first period but put it straight at the keeper. Not a lot wrong from the defender - who is becoming a key figure more and more.

Conor Townsend 5

Poor night for the left back. Had a good chance that he should have done better with, gave the ball away a few times and almost got caught and his poor header back to Button almost led to a second which would have ended the game.

Okay Yokuslu 7

Good display after being off the boil for the last couple of weeks. Drove forward in the first period, looked to play dangerous passes. Went into the back four in the second when Bartley went off and looked equally as good.

Jayson Molumby 7

The bloke just does not stop running. Never going to win awards for being the most technical but works so hard, wins tackles and got into good areas.

Jed Wallace 7

Same old from Wallace, sharp, dangerous, good crosses. Just no one on the end of them. Made a superb run in the second half and should have buried but his touch saw the ball get stuck underneath him.

John Swift 7

Dangerous without standing out. Kept trying to pick the lock time and after time and in the end he did. More to come from him.

Grady Diangana 7

Albion's danger man as he has been all season. A defenders nightmare and ran the full back raged at times - his balls, like Wallace just weren't converted. Keeping him fit is key to the season.

Karlan Grant 7

Worked hard, ran the channels well and held the ball up well in the first period. Fluffed a good opportunity in the first period, that was similar to one that he took at Wigan.

Subs

70 Brandon Thomas-Asante for Bartley 8