Baggies Broadcast S6 E7: Dream debuts and a deadline day debacle

Baggies Broadcast

It began with a drab display at Wigan and ended with a dream 98th minute debut goal for Brandon Thomas-Asante - and sandwiched inbetween was a deadline day debacle.

Lewis and Jonny chew over what went wrong on deadline day and try and bring you all the information they know about the situation.

They also hear from BTA himself after his goal and Steve Bruce gives his take on what happened on Thursday evening.

The episode is a little shorter than usual as the boys recorded late into the evening after the Burnley game.

Next week's episode will be a bumper edition to make up for the lost time.

