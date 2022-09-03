Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E7: Dream debuts and a deadline day debacle

By Jonny Drury

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast episode after a rollercaster week for Albion.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

It began with a drab display at Wigan and ended with a dream 98th minute debut goal for Brandon Thomas-Asante - and sandwiched inbetween was a deadline day debacle.

Lewis and Jonny chew over what went wrong on deadline day and try and bring you all the information they know about the situation.

They also hear from BTA himself after his goal and Steve Bruce gives his take on what happened on Thursday evening.

The episode is a little shorter than usual as the boys recorded late into the evening after the Burnley game.

Next week's episode will be a bumper edition to make up for the lost time.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

