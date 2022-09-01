West Brom snap up former Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly on free

Martin Kelly has arrived at The Hawthorns on a free transfer

The former Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender, 32, was released by the Selhurst Park club at the end of last season.

Kelly has signed a two-year contract with Albion.

He checks in at The Hawthorns as Steve Bruce looked for important defensive cover given the injury to Semi Ajayi earlier this week.

Kelly brings vast experience at the Albion backline after eight years with the Eagles, who he joined after leaving boyhood club Liverpool.

The defender, who has one England cap from 2012 during his time at the Reds, has made 210 career appearances i the top flight for the two clubs.

Boss Bruce is looking to add a coveted centre-forward to his ranks prior to tonight's 11pm deadline.

It is also expected that Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah will check in on loan.