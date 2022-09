Quevin Castro of West Bromwich Albion on June 27, 2022 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old, who was a youth product at Sporting Lisbon, before coming to England and playing in non league, signed for Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink's side in July.

And he has so far made five appearances for the club.

However, Albion, who signed Castro in 2021, have now recalled the midfielder from his loan spell.