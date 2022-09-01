Notification Settings

Deadline Day dramas: When West Brom's Saido Berahino saga spilled onto social media

By Jonny Drury

West Brom have been involved in their fair share of late transfer deadline day deals - but it is the transfers that didn't happen that stick in the memory.

Saido Berahino (AMA)

Cast your mind back to 2015. Saido Berahino has just scored a load of goals the previous season and the clubs are circling - with Spurs are the front of the queue for the academy product.

He wants to go, Albion are digging their heels and it was reported that chairman Jeremy Peace told the forward he was not for sale.

And it played out on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2015 in the most dramatic of fashions - with Berahino taking to social media to say he will never play for Peace again after a bid was rejected from the London club.

On Twitter, the striker, who had bagged 14 goals in the 2013/14 campaign, said:

And the following day Peace responded, saying they would now need to repair the damage from the unfortunate event.

The situation did then work itself out as Berahino apologised, and was re-introduced into the Albion side. But he would only score seven goals over the next 18 months

He then eventually left the club in January 2017 in a £12 million move to Stoke - where it was revealed he had served a eight week ban at Albion for failing a drugs test after his drink was spiked in a nightclub.

He didn't net a league goal at Stoke for three years - and his career has never recovered.

After a spell in Belgium he signed for Sheffield Wednesday last season - and following his release he has just penned a deal with Cypriot side AEL Limassol.

