West Brom new boy Brandon Thomas-Asante: I'm not here to be a passenger

Brandon Thomas=Asante after signing a three year deal at West Brom (Getty Images/Malcolm Couzens)

The 23-year-old joined the Baggies on a three year deal from Salford City - with Albion activating a £300,000 release clause in his contract.

The forward, who has netted five times in seven games this season already has admitted he is full of confidence after his start to the campaign.

But now he wants to not only prove to Steve Bruce that he was right to sign him - but also to the Albion fans that he can be a hit at The Hawthorns.

He told the club's website: "I’m over the moon to be here. I know it’s cliché, but to get this over the line means everything to me and my family.

“I’m really eager to push on and show the fans that they’ve got something to look forward to.

“It was quite a quick deal to get sorted. It was one of those where it seems pretty hectic, but when I spoke to the boss I knew everything was serious and in a position to move forward.

“As soon as I got on the phone to him my mind was made up and I wanted to get down here as soon as possible.

“I spoke to the manager on Tuesday morning. He let me know that he’s been watching me for a while, that he likes the way that I play the game and how he thinks I can bring something new to the team.

“As soon as I heard all that I was just really eager to come here and prove him right.

“This is definitely a step that I’ve been wanting to make in my career. I’ve been patient and there have probably been times where I’ve felt ready to make the step up and it just hasn’t happened for whatever reason.

“Sometimes those things happen for a reason and I now feel ready to go and ready to show everyone what I’m about and what I want to do on the pitch.

“I feel extremely confident right now. I feel like there’s a lot for me to prove but I’m definitely up for the challenge, that’s for sure.

“I feel like there’s a lot for people to be excited about but I know I need to prove that. From the first game, I want to show the supporters that I’m not just going to be a passenger. I want to push the team forward and work alongside all the players here to improve us.”

The forward began his career at MK Dons before going on to be a hit at the Ammies.

Now he has been given his chance in the section tier and as well as being keen to continue his goalscoring form - he also wants to entertain the Baggies fans.

He added: "I like to think my energy and pace are two of my best attributes. I feel like they can be a benefit for the team.

“I’d like to think I have an eye for goal and I really like the feeling of hitting the back of the net. It’s the best feeling in the world and I want to try and have that feeling as many times as possible here.

“I love to dribble with the ball and to try and entertain the fans. I’ve been fortunate enough to play in front of supporters before who have seemed to like watching me play, so I hope I can entertain the supporters here at Albion.